Hundreds Gather for Live Good Friday Reenactment at Modesto Church

MODESTO -- It is the end of Lenten Season for Catholics and every year hundreds community members gather at St. Joseph's Parish for their tradition of a live reenactment of the day's Holy events.

No one alive today was there to see Jesus’ passion and death on the cross, but the youth group at St. Joseph’s gives a glimpse at the darkest moments in the Catholic faith every year on Good Friday.

For John and Marjorie Bettencourt, bringing their five children to the stations of the cross reenactment for the first time was a chance to put visuals to their faith.

"As a dad, I’m super impressed. I can’t wait to talk to the kids later and talk about what they saw today, what stuck out to them and taking that message and making it a part of their lives," John Bettencourt said.

Hundreds stood by to watch Jesus take up his cross, fall several times, encounter a woman who wiped his face and be helped by Simon, who was played by 17-year-old Augustin Borba

"I had to keep myself from tearing up a few times because I feel like when you see a community come together and you see everyone being able to bond and be a community and united is truly a beautiful thing…it was a touching time and I will do it again," Augustin explained.

A moment of silence followed Jesus’ death on the cross, a moment of reflection before the glorious time of Easter, a moment everyone used to become united again in their faith after a long Lenten Season

"I consider everyone that came here this afternoon to be my family," Augustin said.

"It’s good to see the community. We want our children, our faith is not just about us and our family, It’s about the community of our parish and the larger catholic world and just so they know they are part of something greater than themselves and what we do as a family," John Bettencourt said.