Kings Sign Nigel Hayes

SACRAMENTO — The Kings announced Saturday that they have signed forward, Nigel Hayes.

Hayes, who is 6 feet 8 inches tall, was a Wisconsin Badger standout. He finished his collegiate career ranked third on the school’s all-time scoring list.

Some Statistics:

Hayes registered 15.0 points (.442 FG%, .423 3pt%, .722 FT%), 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 34.0 minutes per contest in 43 games (35 starts) this season for the G League’s Westchester Knicks and Raptors 905. He also appeared in a pair of NBA contests for both the L.A. Lakers and Raptors, totaling nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3pt, 1-1 FT) and two assists.