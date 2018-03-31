Marchers Protest at Sacramento Sheriff’s Service Center, Woman Gets Hit by Sheriff’s SUV

BREAKING: Sacramento Sheriff’s Department patrol SUV hits protester while she marched.

The woman’s condition is currently unknown.

#breaking woman on the ground after possibly getting hit by police vehicle as protesters blocked traffic on florin Rd @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/HUwitVbvZy — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) April 1, 2018

SACRAMENTO — People started marching Saturday at 65th Street and Florin Road in South Sacramento near the Sheriff’s Department Service Center in protest of Stephon Clark’s death.

Organizers say they are focusing on the role the Sheriff’s Department played as it was their helicopter that directed Sacramento Police Officers the night Clark was killed.

They will also be lighting candles as a call for justice and for all victims of police violence.

FOX40’s, Ali Wolf will be at the protest and will bring you the latest developments.