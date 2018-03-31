Woman Hit by Sheriff’s SUV during Protest at Sacramento County Sheriff’s Service Center

SACRAMENTO — Nearly two weeks after 22-year-old Stephon Clark’s death, people started marching Saturday at 65th Street and Florin Road in South Sacramento near the Sheriff’s Department Service Center and they held a candle lit vigil.

The march and vigil started off peaceful but shortly after protesters started burning an American flag , a sheriff’s department patrol SUV allegedly hit a protester while she marched.

The woman was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies say the vehicle was damaged not by hitting the woman, but by other protesters.

The sheriff's department says it is investigating what happened.

#breaking woman on the ground after possibly getting hit by police vehicle as protesters blocked traffic on florin Rd @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/HUwitVbvZy — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) April 1, 2018

Organizers say they were focusing on the role the Sheriff's Department played as it was the Sheriff's Department's helicopter that directed Sacramento Police Officers the night Clark was killed.

The candle lit vigil was held for justice and for all victims of police violence.