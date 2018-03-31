Unrest Leads To Church Members Praying in the Streets of Their Community

LODI — Several churches from Stockton and Lodi gathered this morning and took to the streets, showcasing the power prayer.

Andrae Sanchez and other members of Men’s Ministries helped orchestrate Saturday’s walk through Lodi where members of different local congregations united in prayer.

To many that gathered in downtown Lodi, change starts with bowing your head and praying.

“Everyone is talking about the biggest problem being guns and Donald Trump,” said Sanchez. But for me, the biggest solver would be bringing Christ back in the situation, bringing God back in the equation,” he said.

The group prayed at landmarks like the Lodi Arch, calling for God to intervene and revitalize the city, the state, and the country. The group stopped along their route to pray with others and enter businesses to pray with owners and employees.

“We just want to bring prayer back to our land because America was born on Judeo-Christian beliefs and the ‘thrivingness’ of our country is all based biblically so we just want to bring prayer back to our land,” said Sanchez. God promises if we humble ourselves, that he will come and heal our land if we just pray,” he said.

Sanchez says with all unrest around the country on a variety of topics, it is important to focus on what he believes is the root of the problem.

“We need more people out here praying. We need more people standing up for what is right. I think that is a good start. Standing up for what is right, and not just what we feel is right, but what is genuinely right,” said Sanchez.