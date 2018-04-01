California Alleges Sutter Health Unfairly Inflated Costs

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California’s attorney general has sued Sutter Health, one of the state’s largest hospital systems, alleging anticompetitive business practices that unfairly drove up costs for patients.

The Los Angeles Times reports the lawsuit filed Friday claims Sutter charged prices for services that far exceed what the company would have been able to charge in a competitive market.

Spokeswoman Karen Garner says Sutter Health officials had not seen the complaint and therefore declined to comment.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra alleges Sutter set excessively high prices for out-of-network healthcare and restricted insurance companies from providing low-cost options.

Today, I announced a lawsuit against the largest hospital system in Northern California, Sutter Health for its anti-competitive practices that increase #healthcare prices for California families. Big Business should not be able to throttle competition at the expense of patients. pic.twitter.com/nhMLkDLO5V — Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) March 30, 2018

A statement sent by Sutter Health spokesperson Karen Garner says in part:

“It’s important to note that publicly available data (from the OSHPD) show that on average, total charges for an inpatient stay in a Sutter hospital are lower than what other Northern CA hospitals charge. Further, Sutter Health has held average overall rate increases to health plans to the low single digits since 2012 in spite of our actual expenses for labor, facilities and technology increasing more than 37 percent during the same time period. We don’t know why some health plans have increased their rates to consumers as much as 20 percent annually.”

Sutter consists of some two dozen acute-care hospital facilities in 19 counties in Northern California.