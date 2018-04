SACRAMENTO — A car crashed through the window of the Round Table Pizza on Arden Way Sunday evening.

The car was completely inside of the pizza parlor as officers investigated the scene.

A car just drove into the roundtable pizza at Eastern & Arden in Sacramento – like all the way in @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/aMFV63HMgB — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) April 2, 2018

No one in the car or the Round Table Pizza was injured.

Police have not reported what led up to the crash.

Stay with FOX40 as a reporter gathers more information from the scene.