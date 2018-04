NORTH HIGHLANDS — A trailer in the 7500 block of Costa Mesa Circle in North Highlands caught fire around 9a.m. Sunday morning.

The trailer, located in a mobile home park near the Antelope boarder, was believed to be vacant. However, Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that one person was later found deceased inside.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The exact cause of death and how the fire stared is unknown.

No other homes were affected.