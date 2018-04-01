Police Are Investigating Two Suspicious Deaths

SACRAMENTO — On Friday around 3a.m., The Sacramento Police Department responded to a residence in the 6200 block of Riverside Boulevard.

After being requested by the Sacramento Fire Department for a medical aid call, officers observed two adults whom both sustained gunshot wounds.

Fire Personnel pronounced both adults deceased at the scene.

Officers conducted an initial canvas of the area for witnesses and evidence. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators have taken over the investigation.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident.

The Sacramento Coroner’s Office has identified the victims. Chung Cheung, an Asian male and Jane Yan-Cheung, an Asian female; both from Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916)264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.