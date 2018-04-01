Suisun City Police Arrest 4 Teenage Robbery Suspects

SUISUN CITY — Four teenagers were arrested early Sunday morning after driving around Suisun City in a stolen car and committing two armed robberies and a burglary.

Around 12:45 a.m., Suisun City Police responded to an armed robbery on Humphrey Drive just north of Frieda Drive. A teenager shot at a victim after robbing her at gunpoint. The victim was not hit by the gunfire and the suspect left with three other teens.

During their investigation, officers were called to an armed robbery on Shannon Drive, according to the Suisun City Police Department. Two suspects who matched the description from the first robbery told people to get out of their car while pointing a pistol at them. They then stole a purse and an iPhone.

Around the same time that officers arrived at Shannon Drive, the suspects were committing a vehicle burglary on Mayfield Circle. An officer later found four 15 and 16-year-olds in a car in the area. When they wouldn’t stop, the officer drove after them.

The pursuit ended when the suspects’ car hit a curb and the teenagers ran from the crash. All four suspects were later located and booked into the Solano County Juvenile Hall. Police report one of them was on juvenile probation.

The loaded semi-automatic pistol was found in the car, which had been stolen out of Fairfield.