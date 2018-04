Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATELINE, Nev. -- Both directions of Highway 50 were closed by officials after natural gas explosions damaged the roadway Sunday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reports the explosions originated at an underground power component beneath the highway at Stateline Avenue. Videos from a nearby tattoo shop show smoke billowing out of the road before one of the large blasts.

NV Energy is repairing the equipment.

No one was near that area of the highway at the time of the explosions.

As of 10 a.m., the highway was closed from Lake Parkway and Stateline. Pedestrians and drivers have been diverted away from the scene.