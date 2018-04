Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- One person was killed early Monday in a fiery crash along northbound Highway 99 in Sacramento.

Officers responded to the Broadway offramp shortly before 3 a.m. to find a badly damaged car engulfed in flames.

Investigators say the car hit a pole and some trees before landing on the offramp. Speed is being considered as a possible factor in the crash. Investigators did not say whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

One person was found inside the car.

The Broadway offramp was reopened just after 5 a.m., before the morning commute.