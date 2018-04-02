Coroner ID’s Two Men Shot to Death in Stockton Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The San Joaquin County Coroner identified two men who were shot dead Saturday in Stockton.

A house that was littered with bullet holes is now covered with candles and balloons. Two Stockton men, 20-year-old Richard Gonzalez and 22-year-old Francisco Avalos, died inside of the home near the Port of Stockton. Loved ones said both were young and full of promise.

Avalos cousin, who was distraught and heartbroken, did not want his face on TV but spoke briefly to FOX40 about Avalos.

“He was a father, a good person, a good dude," the cousin said.

One of Gonzalez’s family members said the 20-year-old had a brush with death just weeks before his murder.

On March 14, Gonzalez was wheeled away after friends say he was shot six times, including once in the face, near a gas station on East Fremont Street in Stockton. He survived but was gunned down along with Avalos on Saturday.

If you have any information related to this double homicide please contact Crime Stoppers or the police department.