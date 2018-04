AUBURN — Placer County officials are searching along a trail for a teen who went missing while walking his dog.

Fire and Placer County Sheriff’s teams are searching on a trail between the American River confluence and lower Lake Clementine for a 17-year-old named Lucas.

Lucas, who is white, stands at 6 feet tall and is 180 pounds, was last seen wearing a tan shirt and light blue pants. He was walking a black and white terrier with a red leash.