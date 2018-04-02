India Jones Food Truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

India Jones is a fantastic food truck that's already made a name for itself in the nation's big city hubs: New York and Los Angeles. So, it only makes sense then that they'd bring all of the best Indian food to the streets of California's capital Sacramento, expanding their foodie empire with imported seasonings and all authentic recipes to tantalize your taste buds. From butter chicken, veggie coconut and saag paneer, let India Jones curry to your favor with a myriad of curries sure to tantalize your taste buds and satisfy your hunger. But that's not all. They're also bringing the food off the streets of India to the local streets in style, offering up their signature Frankie: a fresh roti rolled up like a burrito and taco chaat made up of specialty blue corn crispy shells featuring savory lamb, chicken, beef and potato options. So why wait? Find India Jones cruising the streets, or invite them to bring all that goodness to your next event. Trust us. They won't disappointed.India Jones Sacramento(310) 880-3542Info@IndiaJones.net