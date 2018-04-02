Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nékter Juice Bar, which has transformed the juice bar experience with its 100 percent fresh, clean and nutritious juices, smoothies, and acai bowls at more than 100 locations across the country, will celebrate the grand opening of its first restaurant in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, April 7, with 16-ounce juices and smoothies for just $1.00 between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The celebration will also feature a fundraiser for YMCA of San Joaquin Valley, free Nékter swag for the first 50 guests, and 1-Day Juice Cleanses for just $30. Ben Mackie Fitness, Max Muscle and Shine Yoga will also join the festivities offering giveaways and prizes.

More info:

Nékter Juice Bar Grand Opening in Stockton

Saturday

9am - 1pm

211 Lincoln Center in Stockton

(209) 636-4694

NekterJuiceBar.com