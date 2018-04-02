Sacramento Senior Center Resident Dies in Suspected DUI Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- An 88-year-old man was hit and killed on the same block where he lived Saturday in Sacramento.

Kyung Rae Jung was a resident of the Broadway Senior Center Apartments. Residents and staff members at the community spoke of him fondly.

"He was very quiet, kept to himself," said neighbor Florence Reeder. "He'd walk all the time, constantly walking."

Residents also said Jung loved to garden. A community staff member welled up with tears when she described what a sweet man he was.

Several neighbors told FOX40 the crosswalk in the intersection where Jung was struck by suspected drunken driver Nahum Daniel Valdez needs improvements.

A representative from Sacramento's traffic department told FOX40 the city is still investigating Saturday's tragic incident and is unable to comment on specifics at this time. A section of the city's Pedestrian Crossing Guidelines 6.2(d) suggests the city should evaluate existing crosswalks "based on pedestrian safety related concerns identified during the course of any traffic investigation."

Neighbors who spoke with FOX40 suggested adding flashing lights so that more drivers will notice the crosswalk and slow down for pedestrians.

Valdez was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol.