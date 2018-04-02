Sheriff Jones Speaks about Patrol Vehicle that Struck Protester

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones spoke Monday about an incident Saturday in which a patrol vehicle struck a protester.

Jones showed dashboard camera video from the two SUVs that were briefly surrounded by protesters on the 65th Street. The second vehicle clipped 61-year-old Wanda Cleveland.

Cleveland, 61, spoke with FOX40 over the phone on Sunday but declined an on-camera interview. She remains in pain as she recovers at home and says she’s angry. She is being represented by attorney Mark Reichel, who said in a statement that Cleveland was attempting to get to safety on the sidewalk when she was hit.

“It is not possible that the officer did not see her,” Reichel wrote on Monday. “It appears from all evidence that he hit her intentionally. He drove away from an injured woman intentionally.”

Additionally, Reichel rejects any claims that Cleveland is a “paid protester,” as mentioned by Jones in the press conference.

Sacramento Sheriff’s Department dash-cam video of a #StephonClark demonstrator being struck by a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/RbaK54zvSv — Ben Deci (@BenDeciFox40) April 2, 2018

Jones said he hasn’t spoken to the deputy who was driving, but that there was a “high likelihood he didn’t know he collided with the protester.” The sheriff added that the deputy may have been focused on the commotion to his left when he hit Cleveland.

The sheriff’s department said demonstrators kicked and pounded both vehicles as they tried to get through the crowd, who had previously been protesting outside of the nearby sheriff’s service station.

Saturday’s demonstration was one of many protests in the last two weeks after the shooting death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark. Clark was killed by two Sacramento Police officers in his grandmother’s backyard. The officers say they believe Clark pointed a gun at them, but he was only holding a cell phone.

Jones said Saturday’s incident was “an unfortunate event that punctuated an otherwise fantastic evening,” applauding the protesters for remaining mostly peaceful through the demonstration.