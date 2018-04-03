Amanda Gray Performs!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amanda Gray is a SAMMIES award winning singer-songwriter born and raised in the small community of Yuba City in Northern California. Over the years she has had the prestigious honor of sharing the stage with popular Nashville recording artists Mark Chesnutt, Love & Theft, Chuck Wicks, Sam Hunt, Jerrod Neiman, Frankie Ballard, and more. She writes bluegrass inspired country with hints of Americana influence, and covers everything from Dolly Parton to Matchbox 20. Download 'Road Trippin' on iTunes or Amazon, or listen on Spotify or Pandora. For booking inquiries, email amandagraymusic@gmail.com

More info:

Summer Country Kick-Off

April 15th

2pm to 7pm

Swabbies in Sacramento

AmandaGrayMusic.com