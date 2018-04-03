Amanda Gray Performs!

Amanda Gray is a SAMMIES award winning singer-songwriter born and raised in the small community of Yuba City in Northern California. Over the years she has had the prestigious honor of sharing the stage with popular Nashville recording artists Mark Chesnutt, Love & Theft, Chuck Wicks, Sam Hunt, Jerrod Neiman, Frankie Ballard, and more. She writes bluegrass inspired country with hints of Americana influence, and covers everything from Dolly Parton to Matchbox 20. Download 'Road Trippin' on iTunes or Amazon, or listen on Spotify or Pandora. For booking inquiries, email amandagraymusic@gmail.com
More info:
Summer Country Kick-Off
April 15th
2pm to 7pm
Swabbies in Sacramento
AmandaGrayMusic.com