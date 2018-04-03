FOUND: Authorities in Davis Searching for Missing 10-Year-Old Boy

Posted 12:21 PM, April 3, 2018, by , Updated at 12:20PM, April 3, 2018

UPDATE: Police say Isaiah has been found safe.

DAVIS — The Davis Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old boy who didn’t show up to school Tuesday morning.

Isaiah was last seen wearing a black hoodie and lime green pajama pants with dragons on them. He may also have on a neon orange shirt.

Authorities say Isaiah left to walk to Pioneer Elementary School around 8:25 a.m.

Isaiah is described as having a tan complexion, wavy long brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Davis PD at 530-747-5400.

