FOUND: Authorities in Davis Searching for Missing 10-Year-Old Boy

UPDATE: Police say Isaiah has been found safe.

Thankfully, Isaiah has been located. He is safe and sound. Thank you, city of Davis residents for jumping into action and being eyes and ears for the Police Department and for Isaiah's family.

DAVIS — The Davis Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old boy who didn’t show up to school Tuesday morning.

Isaiah was last seen wearing a black hoodie and lime green pajama pants with dragons on them. He may also have on a neon orange shirt.

Authorities say Isaiah left to walk to Pioneer Elementary School around 8:25 a.m.

Isaiah is described as having a tan complexion, wavy long brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Davis PD at 530-747-5400.

