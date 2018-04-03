Big Rig Crash Knocks Out Power on Richards Boulevard

SACRAMENTO — Several business on Richards Boulevard have lost power after a big rig crash in the area.

The truck hit a power line in the area around 6 a.m., knocking out power between Third and Seventh streets.

The driver was making a westbound turn when the trailer unhitched and crashed into the pole.

No other cars were involved. The driver is okay.

The Sacramento Police Station and FedEx seem to be without power.

It is not known at this time how long the power is expected to be out.

Authorities say Richards Boulevard will be closed down between Sequoia Pacific Boulevard and 7th Street for several hours until the truck is removed and the power line is repaired.

BREAKING: A semi truck crashes into a powerline on Richards Boulevard. Power is out on Richards Boulevard between seventh Street and at least third Street @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/PxDkmHsXqQ — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) April 3, 2018

The Greyhound Station on Richards Boulevard is without power at the moment, Fed Ex looks like it is affected as well @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/blF4medrHq — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) April 3, 2018

The semi-truck looks like the trailer came off. A large piece of the pole is laying across the top of the trailer. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/ZcH7W5CU6R — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) April 3, 2018