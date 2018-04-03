Big Rig Crash Knocks Out Power on Richards Boulevard

SACRAMENTO — Several business on Richards Boulevard have lost power after a big rig crash in the area.
The truck hit a power line in the area around 6 a.m., knocking out power between Third and Seventh streets.
The driver was making a westbound turn when the trailer unhitched and crashed into the pole.
No other cars were involved. The driver is okay.
The Sacramento Police Station and FedEx seem to be without power.
It is not known at this time how long the power is expected to be out.
Authorities say Richards Boulevard will be closed down between Sequoia Pacific Boulevard and 7th Street for several hours until the truck is removed and the power line is repaired.