Coroner: Sacramento Woman Found Dead in Truckee River Accidentally Drowned

SACRAMENTO -- A year is a long time to wait for answers about how a friend mysteriously lost her life.

“It just consumed us," said Kathy Lawson.

Exactly one year to the day that 62-year-old Pamela Suwinsky went missing in South Lake Tahoe the police department is finally closing her suspicious death investigation. The coroner’s original findings revealed that Suwinsky accidentally drowned in the upper Truckee River.

"Personally I’m trying to come to peace with the fact that maybe it was an accident," Lawson said.

But Lawson and Suwinsky's other friends are still unsettled by the circumstances surrounding her death, specifically regarding Henry Suwinsky, Pamela’s ex-husband.

“I’m glad they were able to determine I was where I said I was,” said Henry Suwinsky.

He was the one who reported her missing from their motel room last April. They were vacationing together to take her dog to the snow.

Henry Suwinsky reported that the night before Pamela went missing she fell in the parking lot and injured her face.

"The dog had run off, her face was bleeding. It was awful," Henry Suwinsky said.

The following day, Henry Suwinsky said he went to Starbucks and when he returned Pamela was gone. Detectives say he became their primary person of interest in Pamela Suwinsky death because he made suspicious statements.

Henry Suwinsky said it was the absolute worst time of his life and he was under a great amount of distress. It was just his gut instinct telling him

Pamela was no longer alive because she never would have left her beloved dog behind.

“So that was just kind of me knowing her in that moment," he said.

Detectives told FOX40 that his alibi checked out. Cellphone towers placed him near the Starbucks when Pamela went into the river.

They served search warrants at the motel room and Pamela’s home and found no evidence of foul play.

"She was a very lively, exuberant, inspiring person," Henry Suwinsky said.

That’s how those closest to Pamela will remember her -- as a loving friend and a talented writer.

"She was intelligent and very witty and funny," Lawson said. "And thinking of her out in that cold was just heartbreaking.”