SAN FRANCISCO -- It was opening day Tuesday over in San Francisco for the Giants as they began their 60th season.

AT&T Park is known not just for good baseball but also really good food. When fans they have a large selection to choose from. Everything from spicy shrimp to Irish nachos to oysters can be enjoyed during the game.

Regardless of it being the special occasion of opening day, there were plenty of fans who preferred things the traditional way -- just maybe with their own special twist.