Heated Public Discussion about Stephon Clark’s Shooting Death Continues at City Hall

SACRAMENTO -- It was another day of uproar Tuesday in Sacramento over the March 18 police shooting death of Stephon Clark.

The group that gathered at City Hall was much smaller than the hundreds who attended the meeting on March 27 but the call for action and the passion was still there.

"Black people and minorities are not valued in this society. We are dying," said Ciara Picou-Grant to city leaders.

Many speakers said they are concerned District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert will not be able to fairly investigate the shooting. "How is she independent? It sounds like she's beholden to the police department, the sheriff's department, to our sheriff, to each and every one of you," a speaker said.

Councilmember Larry Carr said he's recommended support for those who are calling for a statewide independent prosecutor, not just for this case but all cases involving lethal events at the hands of officers, as well as a revision of the Police Officers Bill of Rights.

Councilmember Allen Warren says he supports the move.

"If you look at the shooting of Stephon Clark it's very distributing and you know it doesn't look right," Carr said.

The announcement met with some applause from a tense audience.

"I've been reliving what I saw on that tape over and over again and it's wrong," a speaker said as she cried. "I don't care what you thought he did, it was wrong."

Patience among the community is wearing thin but Mayor Darrell Steinberg isn't asking for patience. He said people will either give the city a chance to make essential changes or they won't.

"I am willing to be judged by what we do to genuinely help people in our communities and our neighborhoods who are hurting," Steinberg said.

While the Sacramento City Council listened to public comment an overflow crowd watched and listened to the meeting on large TV monitors set up outside City Hall.

A few hours into the comment period, FOX40 asked some community members outside if they felt progress was being made.

"I personally feel that some of the opinions are being heard and some of them aren't," said Vanessa Grant. "I can just only hope that there's progress."

"Progress is being made," said Pastor Jones, who also spoke at the podium inside during the meeting. "The council is honoring their commitment to listen to the community and they are doing that. The community is expressing themselves articulately, passionately."

FOX40 also asked community members which they feel is more effective: meetings like the one happening inside City Hall or demonstrations in the street.

"I believe there is a place for both," said Vernon Bright. "Organized community action is necessary."

"I feel like doing both is productive. As far as coming here and speaking at City Council, I think it's important that so many different people of color are in here speaking and giving their truths and saying their part," added Brrazey Liberty. "And that's showing community unity. We're together right now."