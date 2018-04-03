Nonprofit Buys Underused Auburn Park to Build Senior Housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN -- The Auburn Area Parks and Recreation District has moved ahead with the sale of one its underused parks to a nonprofit housing company that specializes in senior apartment complexes.

Mount Vernon Park was donated by developers of an adjacent low-income housing complex but was never fully developed. The 7-acre property is on a steep hillside and does not have parking, restrooms, or other park amenities.

A few hundred feet of a trail that leads nowhere, a bench and a few garbage receptacles are the only things on site.

Some objected to selling off the only park in that part of Auburn but park officials say the $400,000 from the sale will be used to upgrade more heavily utilized parks in the district.

Public testimony from senior housing advocates about the hardships seniors face in finding a place to live also influenced the decision.