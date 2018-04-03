Police Respond to Active Shooter at YouTube Headquarters

SAN BRUNO — Police responded to the YouTube headquarters Tuesday in San Bruno for reports of an active shooter.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Several YouTube employees have tweeted about hearing shots fired in the building.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

According to Bay Area Fox affiliate KTVU, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the San Bruno Police.

At least four or five people were taken to area hospitals.

Little is known about the shooter at this time, but several Bay Area outlets reported the shooter is a woman.

