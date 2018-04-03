Police Respond to Active Shooter at YouTube Headquarters

SAN BRUNO — Police responded to the YouTube headquarters Tuesday in San Bruno for reports of an active shooter.
Several YouTube employees have tweeted about hearing shots fired in the building.
According to Bay Area Fox affiliate KTVU, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the San Bruno Police.
At least four or five people were taken to area hospitals.
Little is known about the shooter at this time, but several Bay Area outlets reported the shooter is a woman.
