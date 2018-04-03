Residents Urge El Dorado County Board to Oppose ‘Sanctuary State’ Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACERVILLE -- The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors sat quietly through strong words from some county residents asking them to sign a resolution that the county opposes Senate Bill 54 or better known as the "Sanctuary State" bill.

Mike Thomas, member of the State of Jefferson movement, was one of dozens of people who filled the room and took to the podium to ask the board to take action.

"We're just saying that, 'Hey, you guys have remained silent on this thing and you can no longer pretend it is not an issue,'" Thomas said.

SB54 essentially restricts local and state police agencies from working with the federal government on immigration enforcement.

Right now, the bill is under attack by not only local residents but the federal government. Last month, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Justice Department was suing the state over the bill, calling it unconstitutional.

California Senate Pro-tem Kevin de Leon, the bill's author, has said the bill is in fact legal and protects hard working immigrants both legal and illegal.

"How can you tell people they are to turn their back on the law of the land, which is federal immigration law?" Thomas said.

El Dorado County Sheriff John D'Agostini left the podium to applause from the crowd when he said he and the California State Sheriff's Association have always and continue to oppose SB54.

"I'm supporting our constituents and protecting our county from some of the illegal aliens that are in our communities that we can not cooperate with our federal partners and get them deported," D'Agostini said.

Despite the number of requests from the audience, the county board of supervisors did not take action against the bill.

D'Agostini says regardless whether or not the board of supervisors decides to support or oppose SB54, his deputies will comply with state law.