Explore cool science projects with your whole family in a SUPER Science Saturdays workshop! Spend some quality time with the kids and inspire an excitement for STEM ideas through these hands-on lessons you can enjoy as a family. This hands-on workshop series happens the first Saturday of each month at Powerhouse Science Center.
More info:
Super Science Saturdays Family Workshops
Saturday
9:30am - 10:30 am
Powerhouse Science Center
3615 Auburn Blvd.
Cost: $15 per person
(916) 808-3942
PowerHouseSC.org