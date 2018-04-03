‘Sweet Jesus’ Sign in Wilton Churns Mystery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILTON -- Despite signs to the contrary, Sweet Jesus isn’t coming to Wilton.

Sweet Jesus the Messiah, well, that remains to be seen.

“I hope he’s coming soon, but I’m not predicting that he is," neighbor Andriene Lepp said.

To clarify, Sweet Jesus Ice Cream is a trendy chain of parlors based in Canada, and their marketing is not exactly by-the-book Christian.

In fact, the way the company has toyed with religious symbols has earned them the wrath of Christians around North America -- including some in Wilton who saw this sign and were worried that this brand of ice cream was headed this way.

"Well, I am a Christian. And so it kind of is offending to me because of their portrayal of Jesus," Lepp said.

FOX40 reached out to to the company about the sign to see if they do have plans to land in Wilton, or anywhere in California.

They first asked us for a picture of the sign, and then told us they don’t have any future plans for locations in California, but did say the sign was "an incredible art piece."

FOX40 later reached the owner of the sign who said it was erected as a religious message.