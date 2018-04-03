Woman Fights Off Turlock Man after He Kidnaps, Sexually Assaults Her

TURLOCK — Turlock police arrested a man Saturday who kidnapped a woman and sexually assaulted her before she could fight him off and run for help.

Just after 1 a.m., on West Main and South Broadway streets Rene Trujillo, 34, of Turlock carjacked a 21-year-old woman. according to the Turlock Police Department.

He then forced her to drive him to several locations before making her stop in an unpopulated area of Merced County and sexually assaulting her.

Around nine hours after the carjacking, the woman fought Trujillo until she was able to escape and run away to a nearby house, where she called 911.

The police department reports Trujillo got into a stranger’s passing car after the kidnapping but was later arrested. He has been booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on two sexual assault charges as well as carjacking, kidnapping with the intent of sexual assault and battery.

The victim of the kidnapping and assault sustained non-life threatening injuries.