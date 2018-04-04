Amid Tariffs, Valley Wine Grape Growers Fear US Trade War with China

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- California's wine grape growers are joining the state's other agricultural sectors in expressing concern over China's retaliatory tariffs on American exports.

While many wineries grow their own grapes, many rely on winegrape growers to feed the $3 billion wine industry. The California Association of Winegrape Growers fears that a trade war will not only hurt inroads made into a potentially huge market for California wine, it will give competitors like Argentina, Chile, Australia and New Zealand an advantage that will be hard to overcome in the future.

In addition, Association President John Aguirre said that tariffs placed on imports of steel and aluminum, triggered by President Donald Trump mean farm machinery will cost more and may slow the U.S. economy overall -- which will reduce wine consumption.

He prefers trade negotiations that favor open markets, something difficult to do since President Trump backed out of the controversial Transpacific Trade Agreement negotiations.