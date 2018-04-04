Martina is in the kitchen with Zion Taddese, owner of Queen Sheba's Ethiopian Restaurant, learning about Ethiopian cuisine and the importance of vegan options in their culture.
Ethiopian Cabbage with Queen Sheba’s Restaurant
