Fallout from Stephon Clark Shooting Shines Light on Sacramento’s Struggling Neighborhoods

SACRAMENTO -- One of the more rousing calls for action at a rally Saturday for Stephon Clark came from a close friend of the Clark family, Jamilia Land.

"We are living in communities that are like war zones," she said Saturday at Cesar Chavez Park.

While some Sacramento neighborhoods almost never see gang or gun violence, people living in some other neighborhoods fear being shot every single day.

FOX40 spoke to some living in the neighborhood where 22-year-old Clark was killed by police in his grandmother's backyard. Officers were in the area investigating reports that someone had been breaking car windows. The police department says his cell phone was mistaken for a gun.

The accounts of Helen Jasper and Jose Henriquez paint a very different picture of Sacramento than the one many may be used to.

"You can hear the gunshots," Henriquez said. "Not every day, but you can hear them. It ain't firecrackers."

Jasper says Land's "war zone" comment is accurate.

"Glory, yes," she said. "I say I don't trust my neighbors or the cops, really."

John Nunn believes either a neighbor or a police officer could take his life. He has lived in his South Sacramento neighborhood for 10 years.

FOX40 asked Nunn if he has faith that Clark's death could finally make city leaders pay attention to struggling neighborhoods.

"Very little to no confidence," Nunn said. "I could see immediate action taking place but I don't see it being up-kept."

Nunn isn't alone in thinking those in power are disconnected from the realities of living in poor communities.

"You don't understand it," he said. "You don't know it. You gotta be in it."