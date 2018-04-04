Launch & Lunch at Cesar Chavez Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the studio with DJ Joseph ONE chatting about the Launch and Lunch event in Cesar Chavez Park.

Take a break from work on Thursday, April 5 and head to Downtown Sac’s greatest outdoor music venue, Cesar Chavez Plaza, for Lunch + Launch: Concerts in the Park Lineup Announcement! Listen to DJ Joseph ONE spin top hits, lounge in seating by Park-In-A-POD and enjoy tasty food trucks.

This is your opportunity to be part of the reveal and get the first look at our impressive 2018 lineup of nationally touring artists and the region’s greatest musical talents taking the #CIPSAC stage this summer.