Make Your Own Caramel Pie!

Salted Caramel Pecan Pie
Ingredients:
9' Wholly Wholesome pie crust
1 cup brown sugar, packed
1 cup corn syrup, light
5 tbsp. Butter
1 tsp. Vanilla
½ tsp. Salt
3 eggs, beaten
1 ½ cups pecans, chopped
Instructions:
1. Make pie crust as directed on package. In a saucepan, heat brown sugar, corn syrup and butter.
2. Boil over medium high heat, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and salt.
3. Cool slightly before adding eggs with whisk until well combined.
4. Stir in pecans. Pour mixture into pie crust. Bake for an hour, or until set.
My Healthy Dish
MyHealthyDish.com
