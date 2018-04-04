Make Your Own Caramel Pie!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:9' Wholly Wholesome pie crust1 cup brown sugar, packed1 cup corn syrup, light5 tbsp. Butter1 tsp. Vanilla½ tsp. Salt3 eggs, beaten1 ½ cups pecans, chopped

Instructions:

1. Make pie crust as directed on package. In a saucepan, heat brown sugar, corn syrup and butter.

2. Boil over medium high heat, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and salt.

3. Cool slightly before adding eggs with whisk until well combined.

4. Stir in pecans. Pour mixture into pie crust. Bake for an hour, or until set.

You can find Wholly Wholesome products near you at Raley's, Whole Foods, Bel Air, Safeway and Sprouts. Learn more about Wholly Wholesome at WhollyWholesome.com. Stay up to date with Wholly Wholesome, by following them on social media!

More info:

My Healthy Dish

MyHealthyDish.com

Facebook: @MyHealthyDish

Twitter: @MyHealthyDish

Instagram: @MyHealthyDish