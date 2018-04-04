Today, we are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy. Paul is out in the FOX40 backyard with the Porter Brothers (Dr. Tecoy Porter Sr, Choir Director & Manager, and Dr. Ellington Porter Sr, Music Director) and their MLK Celebration Choir hearing their voices and learning why this choir is important.
Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Choir
-
Effort Underway to Change Modesto’s Mellis Park to Martin Luther King Jr. Park
-
Trump Signs Law Creating National Historic Park for Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Sacramento Church Sees New Beginnings as Food Bank for Those in Need
-
Stockton NAACP Branch Hosts First Run, Walk Event in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Martin Luther King Jr. and the Lorraine Motel
-
-
Standing in the Shadows of History: A Virtual Tour of the National Civil Rights Museum
-
Former DNC Chair Brazile Speaks at MLK Breakfast in Sacramento
-
Following John Lewis on Civil Rights Journey ‘Touched By the Spirit of History’
-
Martin Luther King Jr.’s Last Stand: The Sanitation Workers Strike
-
For Nearly 4 Decades, ‘March for the Dream’ Endures
-
-
All the Ways You Can Make a Difference This MLK Day
-
Your Weekend, January 18
-
Dr. King and the Professor: MLK’s Visit to Sac State