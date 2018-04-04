Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Choir

Today, we are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy. Paul is out in the FOX40 backyard with the Porter Brothers (Dr. Tecoy Porter Sr, Choir Director & Manager, and Dr. Ellington Porter Sr, Music Director) and their MLK Celebration Choir hearing their voices and learning why this choir is important.