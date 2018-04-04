Police Search for Man after Wife Found Dead in Modesto Home

MODESTO — Police are looking for a Modesto man after finding his wife dead in a home Wednesday.

Around noon, officers arrived at the Coffee Villa Drive home after Shannon Simpson’s 20-year-old son found her dead.

Simpson’s husband, Kelvin, is now considered a suspect in her death. He has not been found and the police department believes he is out of the area.

According to the police department, the couple has a history of domestic violence. Stanislaus County criminal records obtained by FOX40 show that in a September 2016 domestic assault case charges against Kelvin Simpson included attempted murder. Those charges were later dropped.

The cause of Shannon Simpson’s death has not been reported.

Stay with FOX40 as this investigation develops.