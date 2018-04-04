Roseville Police Search for Bank Robber

ROSEVILLE — Police in Roseville are looking for a man who robbed a bank early Saturday evening across from the Westfield Galleria.

Investigators say he was inside the Wells Fargo branch at 1172 Galleria Boulevard around 5 p.m.

The man was described as being around 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, between 150 and 180 pounds with dark hair and a beard. Police say a witness reported the man had one ear that stuck out more than the other.

He drove away in a dark Pontiac Montana minivan.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to the FBI online. The case number is 2018-19369.