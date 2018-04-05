Concerts in the Park 2018 Lineup Announced; Franz Ferdinand, Crystal Method Headlining

Posted 2:29 PM, April 5, 2018, by

SACRAMENTO — The Downtown Sacramento Partnership announced the 2018 lineup for Concerts in the Park.

Concerts in the Park begins May 4 and take place every Friday at Cesar Chavez Park through July 27 (except July 6).

Headliners this year include Franz Ferdinand and The Crystal Method, Dance Gavin Dance and local breakout Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, whose NPR Tiny Desk submission video recently went viral.

See the complete schedule below:

MAY 4
Cemetery Sun
Wylma
La Noche Oskura
Robbie & Blue (HOF)

MAY 11
Mystic Roots
The Color Wild
Fate Under Fire
One Sharp Mind
Kozee

MAY 18
Franz Ferdinand
I Am Strikes
Saint Solitaire
LIPSTICK! DJs

MAY 25
Mike Love
Cas Haley
One Leg Chuck & The Hustle
Mookatite
Oshiin

JUNE 1
Dead Winter Carpenters
Manzanita
Jessica Malone
This Great State
DJ Eddie Z

JUNE 8
Peter Petty
Drop Dead Red
National Lines
DJ Elements

JUNE 15
Element of Soul
Our People
Jayson Angrove
M.O.M. Sacramento

JUNE 22
Dance Gavin Dance
NERV
VERNO
Emo Night Sacramento

JUNE 29
Peanut Butter Wold
JMSEY
LaTour
Good Company

JULY 13
Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers
Mino Yanci
Something Heartfelt
benjam

JULY 20
Middle Class Rut
Black Map
Dark Signal
Blackheart

JULY 27
The Crystal Method
Write Or Die
Ryan Moe
My Cousin Vinny / Mike Diamond