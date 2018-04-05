“HAIR” The Musical

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Falcon's Eye celebrates the sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory with Gerome Ragni, James Rado and Galt MacDermot's HAIR. To an infectiously energetic rock beat, the show wows audiences with songs like 'Aquarius,' 'Good Morning, Starshine,' 'Hair,' 'I Got Life,' and 'Let The Sun Shine.' Exploring ideas of identity, community, global responsibility and peace, HAIR remains relevant as ever as it examines what it means to be a young person in a changing world.

More info:

HAIR The American Tribal Love Rock Musical

April 13-21

Harris Center for the Arts

(916) 608-6888

FalconsEyeTheatre.com