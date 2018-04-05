Kamala Harris Addresses a Restless City at Town Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- As anger over the police killing of an unarmed Stephon Clark has been spilling out onto the streets of Sacramento night and day for almost three weeks, freshman U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris went on stage for a town hall meeting in the grieving city.

She wasted no time touching on the deadly police bullets that many say were fired as a result of racial bias.

"I think that we need to have reform. There's no question," Harris said. "And it's a matter of what we need around increased training. We need especially more attention being given to implicit bias and the need for training on implicit bias and procedural justice."

Katrina Dodd from Auburn asked Senator Harris about holding Facebook accountable for the recently revealed exposure of users' private data.

There was a surprise guest who slipped into the largely pro-Harris crowd.

"We want to take a moment and acknowledge the presence of the grandmother of Stephon Clark," said Rev. Kevin Ross.

Nearly all in the room rose to their feet for the woman who discovered her grandson had been killed by officers in her own backyard. But a small group draped in American flags and wearing "Make America Great Again" hats did not stand.

From foreign policy to what Harris said were upcoming debt troubles caused by the president's tax cuts, that group challenged what Harris had to say. They lumped her in with democratic decisions made in the state and called some of her positions treasonous.

"I have a huge problem with her manipulation," said Jeffrey Perrine of Citrus Heights.

One man asked Senator Harris about accepting donations from corporations.

Illegal immigration was by far the biggest flashpoint in the meeting.

"You put illegal criminals before the American people," Will Johnson shouted from the back of the room.

Johnson is a proud Trump supporter from Sacramento and says Democrats have done nothing but broken their promises to African-Americans. When asking Harris about his view that she and others give priority to non-citizens he said, "I asked the same thing to Kevin de Leon. He didn't give me an answer or a valid answer just like she didn't."

Harris had this to offer about the matter from the stage: "I am not putting anyone before anyone else."

"The approach this administration has taken is not just," she said.

Many of the same topics may raise eyebrows and tensions Friday when Senator Harris hosts another town hall in Long Beach.

