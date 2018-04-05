Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort is giving away up to five Mustangs every Friday and Saturday in April with Mustang Mayhem Match and Win. Dreamcatcher’s Club® members will receive a drawing entry for every 100 points they earn all month long. Winners will be called every half hour between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for a chance to win Free Slot Play prizes and a Ford Mustang GT.

More info:

Mustang Mayhem Match and Win

Every Friday and Saturday in April

6pm - 10pm

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort

(800)-822-WINN

JacksonCasino.com

*Must be or become a Dreamcatcher’s Club® member to participate. Entries may be activated one hour prior to the drawing and must be reactivated every hour to remain in the drawing. Free Slot Play will be valid for 30 days. Cash winner have 3 minutes to claim their prize. Guests may win a maximum of 2 times per promotional day. Management reserves the right to modify or cancel any promotion or event.