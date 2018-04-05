Toddler Murder Case Delayed after San Joaquin County Coroner Controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A 2-year-old died last summer and his stepmother is accused of tossing him on his head.

Chalsey Maynard is awaiting her trial, as is Jaxson Love's biological mother, Brittney Gonzales.

“It just sucks because I sit here and think, 'What could he have been when he was older?'" Gonzales told FOX40.

There were no answers in court for either woman because eight months later Jaxson’s autopsy is still not complete.

“And it’s holding up the court process, it’s stalling it a lot because we can’t move forward without that," Gonsales said.

Jaxson died at a moment of controversy in the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office. The two lead physicians would eventually resign, citing mismanagement and misinformation on the part of San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore.

Despite all that, sheriff department spokesman Dave Konceny told FOX40 there is no delay and no backlog in autopsy cases in San Joaquin County. He said that outside contractors have been brought in to do the work of the doctors who have resigned.

When asked why there was no autopsy in the case of Jackson Love, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department did not respond.

“I think with the internal problems that they’re having right now that could definitely prolong our ability to get the report," Gonzales said.

Fed up with the delays, the judge assigned to the case has now given Sheriff Moore until April 23 to explain why it has not been completed.