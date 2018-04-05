Two-Alarm Fire Damages Historic Building in Woodland

WOODLAND -- Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire at a historic building in Woodland.
Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to the report of flames at the Lions Clubhouse on Lincoln Avenue.
The Lions Clubhouse -- built in the late 1800s -- was often rented out by community members for various events like weddings and birthdays.
Woodland Fire Chief Rebecca Ramirez said the clubhouse had been remodeled several times over the years which caused some difficulty while trying to put out the flames.
No one was inside of the building when the fire started and no fire fighters were injured.
At this time, it is not known what caused the fire.