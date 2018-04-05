Two-Alarm Fire Damages Historic Building in Woodland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire at a historic building in Woodland.

Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to the report of flames at the Lions Clubhouse on Lincoln Avenue.

The Lions Clubhouse -- built in the late 1800s -- was often rented out by community members for various events like weddings and birthdays.

Woodland Fire Chief Rebecca Ramirez said the clubhouse had been remodeled several times over the years which caused some difficulty while trying to put out the flames.

No one was inside of the building when the fire started and no fire fighters were injured.

At this time, it is not known what caused the fire.

Woodland Fire Chief Rebecca Ramirez says the Lions Clubhouse has been remodeled several times in its history so that has been an issue. Also some old plaster used has been a problem @FOX40 #Fire pic.twitter.com/l1jhQdt2xz — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) April 5, 2018

Fire crews from Woodland, West Sac, UC Davis and others trying to get to the flames in the attic of the Lions Clubhouse on Lincoln Ave. Lions members tell me no one was inside the building when the fire started @FOX40 #Fire pic.twitter.com/yeRrugsVJV — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) April 5, 2018

Crews are battling this two alarm fire from the outside and inside. I’m being told the building is the “Lions Clubhouse”, a Hall typically rented out by people in the community @FOX40 #Fire pic.twitter.com/dVUxmL61u0 — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) April 5, 2018