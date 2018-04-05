Water Levels Rising as Warm Weekend Storm Moves Into the Foothills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRASS VALLEY -- It was the calm before the storm Thursday night at Scotts Flat Reservoir in Nevada County, which was at capacity as some of the water was being let out.

"We're just ready. I mean, you live on the beautiful creek, it's got to have its dangers too," said John Cammack, owner of Lefty's Grill.

Cammack has been in this position many times before. When the reservoir overflows and a big storm like the one on its way hits his restaurant it floods.

"All the Truckee water, all the rivers, all the overflow from the snowmelt... so it gets kind of narrow," Cammack said. "We're prepped but it could easily come up 8 feet in the next 24 hours."

Plastic liners, plywood and sandbags were put into place early Thursday just in case.

"I mean, a little bit going through this I can deal with. It's just standing water inside is devastating," Cammack told FOX40.

The rain was picking up steam in the evening. It is expected to be a rare event around the foothills for April rainfall over the next couple of days.

Some are ready but others didn't seem too concerned at all.

"I know it's going to be a downpour but I'll just hope for the best," said Kieth Heppurn.

"Sometimes a storm will come in and it's not advertised, and then all of a sudden you get a storm that is so well advertised and it doesn't materialize," said Rorie Gotham. "But I looked at the doppler and it looks pretty substantial."

Part of the reason residents don't seem that concerned is the amount of work on the rivers, creeks and roadways. All the help put into flood controls that were so out of control last winter will be put to the test on Friday.