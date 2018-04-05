Your Weekend, April 5

Courtesy to Sacramento365, Paul and Mae have some ideas on how you can spend your weekend.
Photography Month Sacramento
Participating Galleries and Venues
Various times
Armadillo Music and KDVS Vinyl and Music Fair
Davis Senior Center
Sat 9am-4pm
Healing Arts Festival
Scottish Rite Center
Sat 10am-6pm; Sun 10am-5pm
Sabroso Festival
Papa Murphy's Park
Sun Noon
Make It A Night
Paint the Park: A Celebration of Sacramento Art
Papa Murphy's Park
Sat 6pm-9:30pm
WHAT TO EAT: Taro's by Mikuni
WHAT TO DRINK: Seasons 52