Mae is in the studio with Kevin Jones from Lava Cap Winery getting the details on the upcoming Zinfandel wine tasting event.

Zinfandel Advocates and Producers is hosting a wine tasting event on Sunday, April 8 from 3 – 6 p.m. at Beatnik Studios in downtown Sacramento at 722 S St, Sacramento, tickets are $45.

To get tickets: Go to zinfandel.org