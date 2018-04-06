Capitol-to-Capitol 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento Metro Chamber will lead a delegation of over 360 regional business, civic, and elected officials to Washington, D.C. April 14-18 to meet with federal representatives and advocate for policy change on behalf of the six-county Capital Region. It is the largest delegation of its kind in the country to visit the U.S. Capitol.

This is the 48th year for the Cap-to-Cap program. Each year participants representing a variety of industries throughout the Sacramento Region work in teams to establish priorities for residents and businesses to make asks of our federal representatives in Congress, the Administration, and agency officials on regional topics dedicated to improving our economic livelihood. For months leading up, participants work together to identify key priority issues to ensure discussions with Administration and Congressional representatives have a unified vision and mission.

More info:

Capitol-to-Capitol

April 14-18

Washington, D.C.

MetroChamber.Org/Events/Capitol-To-Capitol