Former ‘Hotbed of Criminal Activity’ Now a Family Dollar Embraced by the Community

STOCKTON – A new Family Dollar store is set to have its grand opening on Thursday at Airport Way and 9th Street in Stockton, replacing a liquor store that community members are glad is gone.

The brand-new Family Dollar adorned with brightly lit refrigerators and fully stocked shelves is in direct contrast to the New Grand Save Market that once occupied the same location.

The Grand Save was once referred to by the city of Stockton as a “hotbed of criminal activity.”

“I never came up here to be honest with you,” said Patricia Jackson of Stockton. “When it was Grand Save, it just wasn’t a place I wanted to come,” she said.

When the New Grand Save Market was shut down, FOX40 cameras got a glimpse inside. There was dirt and grime on the shelves, expired food and even a bucket of urine.

“Thank god they cleared that up,” said Janice Easter."

With the Grand Save Market in the past, the new Family Dollar store has opened to high praise.

“It’s a great change to the neighborhood to be honest with you,” said Jackson. “We needed some kind of change to this place. This is the best thing that could happen here,” she said.