MARYSVILLE — Highway 70 in Marysville is closed in both directions after a deadly officer-involved shooting in the area.

Yuba County Sheriff says the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m.

Caltrans says southbound at 9th and northbound at 5th are closed to traffic.

Detours through town have been set up but delays should be expected.

They expect the roads to be back open around noon.

